Shoveling Snow Into The Road Is Illegal In These US States

There's nothing more tranquil or picturesque than looking out at a landscape blanketed with a fresh layer of snow. That is, until you realize you must leave the warm confines of your abode where you were lazily sipping a cup of your favorite warm beverage, and breach the bitter cold to attack Mother Nature like you would an enemy on the battlefield. Believe it or not, only 17 states have comprehensive laws regarding snow removal, while others without them typically don't look too fondly on you pushing Old Man Winter's dandruff out into public streets.

Of the 50 states in the country, it's illegal to shovel snow into the road in 10 of them: Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and, oddly enough, California. Now comes the very large Abominable Snowman-sized "however." Many of the states not mentioned (and even those that were) allow cities and counties to make their own laws regarding the legality of moving snow onto public streets.

So, before you begin that calculated and methodical surgical strike against what will surely become the bane of your existence, it's always best to check the laws where you live. While most fines may amount to a few hundred dollars, Middletown Township, New Jersey (a state without a shared rule) could throw the snow shovel at you with a fine up to $2,000, a 90-day jail stay, and/or community service. When you do finally (and reluctantly) give in, there's actually a "best time" to break out the shovel and begin the assault.