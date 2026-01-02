Shoveling Snow Into The Road Is Illegal In These US States
There's nothing more tranquil or picturesque than looking out at a landscape blanketed with a fresh layer of snow. That is, until you realize you must leave the warm confines of your abode where you were lazily sipping a cup of your favorite warm beverage, and breach the bitter cold to attack Mother Nature like you would an enemy on the battlefield. Believe it or not, only 17 states have comprehensive laws regarding snow removal, while others without them typically don't look too fondly on you pushing Old Man Winter's dandruff out into public streets.
Of the 50 states in the country, it's illegal to shovel snow into the road in 10 of them: Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and, oddly enough, California. Now comes the very large Abominable Snowman-sized "however." Many of the states not mentioned (and even those that were) allow cities and counties to make their own laws regarding the legality of moving snow onto public streets.
So, before you begin that calculated and methodical surgical strike against what will surely become the bane of your existence, it's always best to check the laws where you live. While most fines may amount to a few hundred dollars, Middletown Township, New Jersey (a state without a shared rule) could throw the snow shovel at you with a fine up to $2,000, a 90-day jail stay, and/or community service. When you do finally (and reluctantly) give in, there's actually a "best time" to break out the shovel and begin the assault.
Is it Spring yet?
According to the American Heart Association, shoveling snow can be extremely hazardous and actually lead to an increased risk of having a heart attack. Anyone who has ever had to perform this task at least once knows this to be a stone-cold fact. But if you live in an area where snow accumulation is typical during the winter months, it's a chore you simply can't ignore.
Removing all that snowy white frozen vapor from your sidewalks and driveway should be (from a logical standpoint) an easy task to accomplish. Given the unfortunate fluidity of the law, though, it's a good idea to never shovel it directly into the street, no matter where you live. Not only can snowmelt create additional ice, but if the pile becomes large enough, it could loom as a significant obstacle that blocks traffic or makes it difficult to see around. Regardless, the act creates a safety hazard in a public right-of-way that other drivers must avoid and will almost certainly earn you some unwanted attention.
Even in states where you'd think snow doesn't fall all that often, or only in very concentrated regions, there are laws on the books that could reach out and slap you with a chilly hand should you choose to push snow into publicly paved areas. Aside from California's state requirement, both Georgia and Arizona have city ordinances (such as Cincinnati, Ohio, Austell, Georgia, and Flagstaff, Arizona) that make it illegal. Ultimately, since you have to move that snow somewhere, just pile it up in your yard and be done with it.