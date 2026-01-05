4 Things To Expect From Toyota GR Sports Models In 2026

As mentioned previously, the GR Sport trim is new in the U.S., but it's well established in some of Toyota's key markets. Australia and the U.K. are two nations that get a handful of GR Sport trims for various nameplates, and with both of them getting similar lineups to each other overall, it's clear what type of model Toyota likes to give the GR Sport badge to.

Starting with the small SUVs, the Yaris Cross is available in its GR Sport guise in both Australia and the U.K. The Yaris Cross isn't sold in America, the larger Corolla Cross being the closest to it Stateside. Base performance is a must to get the GR Sport badge, and the Corolla Cross does, in fact, have more horsepower than the Yaris Cross as standard.

In the U.K., both the standard Yaris Hatchback and Corolla Hatchback models also get the performance-based trim, but it may not be as likely for the Corolla to get a GR Sport model in the USA, especially with the GR Corolla already being available here and with less demand for the segment. On the contrary, the Hilux, which is a similar size to the massively popular Tacoma, has a GR Sport trim in the U.K. Again, there's no confirmation past the RAV4 thus far, but Toyota could easily mirror what it does elsewhere to select the best fits on the American market for a GR Sport trim.