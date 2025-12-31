Mercedes-Benz To Pay $150M Over 'Deceptive Practices'

In the mid-2010s, the auto industry became embroiled in a years-long period of scandal, bad press, and economic damage caused by diesel engines and the emission rules surrounding them. More specifically, the way that certain automakers cheated to ensure that their cars tested cleaner than they actually were. Volkswagen's infamous "Dieselgate" scandal was by far the biggest and most publicized of these 2010s-era diesel disasters, but VW wasn't the only automaker to have its troubles in this area.

Though automakers have done their best to try to push the Dieselgate era out of the public mind and into the history books, the financial effects of this period are still being felt today. In December 2025, 48 U.S. states, along with Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., announced a $150 million settlement with Mercedes-Benz over what they claim were unfair or deceptive trade practices regarding the emissions of its diesel-powered vehicles.

Though the lawsuit and settlement are centered on vehicles that are now over 10 years old, the result shows the ongoing residual damage caused by these emissions cheating scandals. In the years since, companies like Mercedes and Volkswagen have pivoted toward electric vehicles, partially to help wash out the bad taste of this era and improve their environmental image, but the broader costs are still being paid.