There Are Volkswagen & Audi Cars Abandoned In The Mojave Desert - And Here's Why

While the Mojave Desert's sunbaked vistas are sure to present visitors with all manner of surprises, there may be one sight in the Mojave that's a bit more surprising than any windblown dune or majestic Joshua Tree. There are, after all, hundreds of thousands of automobiles occupying what has now become one of the world's largest parking lots out in that very desert.

More specifically, there are about 350,000 Audi and Volkswagen-branded automobiles currently sitting in a lot in the Mojave. That parking lot might also better be described as a graveyard, as the vehicles have been collecting dust there for the better part of the past decade or so. It seems that the various models of VW and Audi — brands that are both currently owned by The Volkswagen Group – are doomed to reside in their Mojave graveyard for the foreseeable future, as the automakers are not legally permitted to sell them in the United States or any other market in the world.

In fact, The Volkswagen Group has paid for most of those vehicles twice. Many were delivered there after the company was ordered to buy them back as part of the settlement from the infamous "Dieselgate" emissions scandal. The Mojave was selected largely because the arid desert atmosphere would theoretically prevent the vehicles from rusting away to nothingness. And today, the location is commonly referred to as The "Dieselgate" Graveyard.