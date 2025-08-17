Why Cummins Had To Pay Nearly $2B After The EPA Accused It Of Cheating

Cummins is one of the biggest engine manufacturers, building both gas and diesel power plants for trains, commercial vehicles, construction equipment, and even marine vessels. One of its best-known automotive products is the 6.7-liter turbodiesel that has powered Ram's 2500 and 3500 pickups since 2007. But now, that engine and its reputation are being called into question by one of the largest environmental penalties in U.S. history. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) accused Cummins of using "defeat devices" in these trucks to cheat emission tests.

The EPA says the defeat device could detect when the trucks were undergoing emission testing and temporarily run its emission control at full strength. Once back on the road, those controls would ease off, which allowed nitrogen oxide (NOx) tailpipe emissions to spike far above what the Clean Air Act allows. NOx is a major pollutant that has been linked to smog, asthma, lung damage, and other major respiratory problems – which is why the penalties were so steep. In total, the settlement climbed up to roughly $2 billion once the initial $1.675 billion fine was combined with the cost of mandatory recalls and pollution offset projects.

This makes it the second-largest environmental fine in U.S. history, second only to BP's Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill disaster, settled in 2015. And if all this sounds familiar, that's because it's straight out of the same playbook Volkswagen used during its now infamous "Dieselgate" scandal — except this time, it hit America's heavy-duty truck market, and raises the same uncomfortable questions about what the recall means for performance, fuel efficiency, and resale value.