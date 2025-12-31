A Thermal Camera Could Be The Key To Lowering Your Heat Bill

If you're upset with high electric bills every winter and feel that your home heating system seems to be working overtime, then a thermal camera could be one of the tools that will help you fix the problem. This gadget can help you find cold spots in your home, which could be areas that need to be reinsulated. You can also use it to locate small holes and gaps in the walls, windows, and other parts of your house, which you can then seal and stop from being drafty.

They're also often easy to use, especially if you buy one that's designed to attach to any smartphone with a USB-C port easily. When you sweep it around the room, you can immediately see areas with large temperature differences from the rest of the place. This is excellent for checking hard-to-access spots, like vents and the upper part of doors and windowsills. With that, you should be able to quickly check for spots that are leaking heat from your home and seal them temporarily. You can then check it out when summer comes to see if anything needs repair and replacement.

You can also use it to check the HVAC system itself; after all, it could be that there's a leak or blockage in the system that's causing a spike in energy use. While you'll still need a professional to fix any problems, using a thermal camera can help you quickly spot an issue before it breaks your heating during a winter storm.