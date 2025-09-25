This Walmart Portable Space Heater Is Only $36 — Here's What Users Are Saying About It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As we head towards fall and winter, you might want a space heater to keep you warm during the cold months. Some of the best, high-end space heaters are pretty expensive, but that doesn't mean that you have to spend a lot to find good options. One such great space heater is the DREO Heater 313. Although it was originally priced at nearly $120, it's now available for less than $36, saving you over $84. That means Walmart is offering a 70% discount on this high-end device.

This 1500-watt space heater is small and portable enough, allowing you to easily place it in any room in the house. More than that, it has a thermal sensor that adjusts its output to your target temperature from 41 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit, ensuring that you'll stay comfortable without requiring manual temperature adjustment all the time. It's also quiet enough that it won't disturb you even if you try to sleep next to it.

Of course, even if you follow space heater safety tips to avoid incidents, gadgets like this must always have several built-in safety features. The DREO Heater 313 comes with several of them, allowing you to stay warm without worry. It has overheat protection, ensuring that it will not go over its designed limits, and it also automatically shuts off if it gets tipped over. Aside from that, its external body is cool to the touch so that you don't burn yourself accidentally, and it even comes with a child lock. However, all these are just specs on paper. So, what do the people who bought this space heater think of their purchase?