This Walmart Portable Space Heater Is Only $36 — Here's What Users Are Saying About It
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
As we head towards fall and winter, you might want a space heater to keep you warm during the cold months. Some of the best, high-end space heaters are pretty expensive, but that doesn't mean that you have to spend a lot to find good options. One such great space heater is the DREO Heater 313. Although it was originally priced at nearly $120, it's now available for less than $36, saving you over $84. That means Walmart is offering a 70% discount on this high-end device.
This 1500-watt space heater is small and portable enough, allowing you to easily place it in any room in the house. More than that, it has a thermal sensor that adjusts its output to your target temperature from 41 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit, ensuring that you'll stay comfortable without requiring manual temperature adjustment all the time. It's also quiet enough that it won't disturb you even if you try to sleep next to it.
Of course, even if you follow space heater safety tips to avoid incidents, gadgets like this must always have several built-in safety features. The DREO Heater 313 comes with several of them, allowing you to stay warm without worry. It has overheat protection, ensuring that it will not go over its designed limits, and it also automatically shuts off if it gets tipped over. Aside from that, its external body is cool to the touch so that you don't burn yourself accidentally, and it even comes with a child lock. However, all these are just specs on paper. So, what do the people who bought this space heater think of their purchase?
What customers say about the DREO Heater 313
Despite being affordable and looking like a great deal, you should always check what customers say about a product before buying it to know what to expect. As for this space heater, 98% of its customers give it a five out of five rating. Most of them say that it's compact and quiet, allowing them to stay comfortable, even when they sleep. There are also reports of its efficiency, meaning staying warm does not mean taking a hit on your wallet.
"This heater is perfect for cozy family spaces—it's quiet, efficient, and safe. It provides a gentle warmth that makes gatherings feel inviting without any distracting noise," Yasmine said in her review. "Its energy-efficient design ensures that you can keep your home comfortable while keeping utility costs down. Plus, with built-in safety features, you can relax knowing that your family is protected. Whether it's movie night or family game time, this heater creates a warm and welcoming atmosphere for everyone to enjoy."
Other buyers also say that they love its single degree temperature increments, allowing them to set the machine at just the right temperature, and the memory feature, which retains their preference every time they use it. Users also praise the heater for its speed, meaning they don't have to wait long in the cold before the machine starts working to warm them and their entire room, and that it's powerful enough to heat an entire room, not just one section of it. Last but not least, everyone says they love how it looks, and that its aesthetics, features, and performance make it a great addition to any home. This makes it a great candidate for our list of must-have gadgets that will keep you warm this winter.