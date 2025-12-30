The Simple Rubber Band Trick That Can Remove A Stripped Screw

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've driven very many screws, either with a power tool or a manual screwdriver, you've encountered a screw with a stripped head. Sometimes it happens when the screw is almost in. Other times, it's when you try to remove a screw that's been there a while. Causes range from poor technique to cheap or worn screwdrivers and screws made of soft material. It's also important to use the type of screwdriver that matches the screw head.

If you're driving or removing a screw and the driver begins to slip, whether powered or by hand, stop immediately to assess the situation. If improved technique or a better tool won't fix the situation, or the screw head is already stripped, try the rubber band trick.

Rubber bands come in a variety of shapes and sizes. Select a rubber band that's wide enough to cover the screw head and thick enough to give it some cushion.

Place the rubber band over the screw head, using the driver to push the rubber band into the stripped screw head. Apply firm pressure and turn the screwdriver slowly. If using a power tool, keep the pressure and speed steady. While you can use this trick to remove or complete the installation of stripped screws, you should consider replacing the damaged screw unless you're sure it'll never be removed in the future.