The Simple Rubber Band Trick That Can Remove A Stripped Screw
If you've driven very many screws, either with a power tool or a manual screwdriver, you've encountered a screw with a stripped head. Sometimes it happens when the screw is almost in. Other times, it's when you try to remove a screw that's been there a while. Causes range from poor technique to cheap or worn screwdrivers and screws made of soft material. It's also important to use the type of screwdriver that matches the screw head.
If you're driving or removing a screw and the driver begins to slip, whether powered or by hand, stop immediately to assess the situation. If improved technique or a better tool won't fix the situation, or the screw head is already stripped, try the rubber band trick.
Rubber bands come in a variety of shapes and sizes. Select a rubber band that's wide enough to cover the screw head and thick enough to give it some cushion.
Place the rubber band over the screw head, using the driver to push the rubber band into the stripped screw head. Apply firm pressure and turn the screwdriver slowly. If using a power tool, keep the pressure and speed steady. While you can use this trick to remove or complete the installation of stripped screws, you should consider replacing the damaged screw unless you're sure it'll never be removed in the future.
Other methods of removing a stripped screw
There are other easy ways to remove a stripped screw. If the screw head isn't too badly stripped but you don't have a rubber band, try duct tape as a substitute. Or, if the screw head is protruding enough, a pair of locking pliers, like one from a set of WorkPro Locking Pliers available on Amazon for $41.39, can be used to grip the head and unscrew it.
If none of those methods work, there are screw extractor sets to help remove stripped screws. One highly-rated, and admittedly pricey, example from Ace Hardware is the $49.99 Irwin Impact Screw-Grip Set. While a double-ended screw extractor bit is simple and convenient to use, more complex screw extractor sets can produce better results.
The Warrior Screw Extractor Set from Harbor Freight is an affordable option at $13.99. The 10-piece set comes with five sizes, each with a left-hand drill bit and matching screw extractor. Use a reversible drill and drill bit to make a hole in the stripped screw head, then use a wrench on the extractor placed in the hole to slowly back the screw out.
If you're in a pinch and don't have a screw extractor, but you have a rotary tool with a cut-off wheel, you still have options. Simply cut a slot across the screw head, being careful not to damage anything around the screw. Then, you can use a flat-blade screwdriver to remove the screw.