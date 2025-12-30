Does Milwaukee's Warranty Reset If You Get A Replacement Product?

As convenient as it would be to have an infinite tool replacement hack, Milwaukee's lengthy warranties do not reset whenever you get a replacement product. The reason is pretty straightforward: The warranty is tied to your original purchase. When Milwaukee repairs or replaces a tool or battery under the original warranty, it's effectively fulfilling the terms of the original sales contract. That doesn't mean it's initiating a new one. As such, the original warranty clock continues to run from the initial date of purchase.

It's all in the fine print. Milwaukee's warranty language says again and again that your coverage is based on proof of purchase (or, when receipts are unavailable, the product's manufacturing date code). In other words, the warranty only exists because a customer paid for a product from an authorized distributor. A free replacement given out through the warranty service would still be tied to that original date. This is the case across all Milwaukee's tool and battery warranties in the United States and Canada. Once your original warranty period expires, any future repairs or replacements fall outside warranty coverage. That's regardless of whether or not a replacement was ever issued.