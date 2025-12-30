How Apple And Android TV Users Are Getting Popular Channels For Free
For Gen-Xers and Millennials, watching TV was a scheduled household event. MacGyver, Full House, Boy Meets World, and Friends felt like, well, old friends that we'd meet up with every week. Unless you set the video, you either watched or missed your favorite show until reruns later that year. Our viewing habits have changed drastically over the last 10 years with the rise of streaming, and free ad-supported streaming television, or FAST, has changed the landscape even more in recent years.
Change was already in the air in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic fundamentally altered the entertainment landscape. Movie theaters shuttered, and many of us never bothered to return, instead relying on massive home entertainment systems and streaming services. Those services, like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and more, experienced huge surges in viewership. According to Nielsen, in mid-2025, the U.S. hit a milestone when streaming usage outpaced both broadcast and cable combined for the very first time, with more than 44% of TV viewership coming from streaming services. But as the cost of groceries and rent creep higher and higher, FAST services are getting more and more popular. These apps, like PlutoTV and Tubi, are similar to broadcast TV. They're free and supported by ads, and some Apple and Android TV users are even able to get local channels for free.
Viewers who live in and around Boston can access a service called Local TV+, giving them Boston stations for free. Here's how it works, along with other services that viewers outside of Boston can try.
Free streaming services and local channels
Many viewers are turning to FAST services due to the rising costs of streaming services. The cheapest Disney+ plan is now $12.99 per month, Netflix will run you at least $7.99 every month, and HBO Max is $10.99. Most of us have several streaming services, and the cost adds up fast. Some FAST services offer on-demand content while others offer scheduled services similar to cable, but they're all free. But what if you want local stations offering news, weather, and other programs?
Boston Metro residents can try the Local TV+ app, which is currently available to viewers with Apple and Android mobile devices, and also on Google, Android, and Apple TVs. Users must live within 100 miles of Boston and can gain access to local Boston stations, including NBC, ABC, PBS, and CBS.
But what if you don't live near Boston? Luckily, there are other ways to access local channels, but you will likely pay for the service. You can subscribe to YouTubeTV, Fubo, or DirecTV Stream for local options. If you want to try an old-school solution, head to https://www.fcc.gov/media/engineering/dtvmaps and input your address to see what local channels are available to you with an antenna. After your initial setup cost, you won't pay a dime for these channels! Finally, check if any of your local stations have apps. Your local NBC, CBS, and Fox affiliates may offer a free app that you can download to your mobile device or TV.