How Apple And Android TV Users Are Getting Popular Channels For Free

For Gen-Xers and Millennials, watching TV was a scheduled household event. MacGyver, Full House, Boy Meets World, and Friends felt like, well, old friends that we'd meet up with every week. Unless you set the video, you either watched or missed your favorite show until reruns later that year. Our viewing habits have changed drastically over the last 10 years with the rise of streaming, and free ad-supported streaming television, or FAST, has changed the landscape even more in recent years.

Change was already in the air in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic fundamentally altered the entertainment landscape. Movie theaters shuttered, and many of us never bothered to return, instead relying on massive home entertainment systems and streaming services. Those services, like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and more, experienced huge surges in viewership. According to Nielsen, in mid-2025, the U.S. hit a milestone when streaming usage outpaced both broadcast and cable combined for the very first time, with more than 44% of TV viewership coming from streaming services. But as the cost of groceries and rent creep higher and higher, FAST services are getting more and more popular. These apps, like PlutoTV and Tubi, are similar to broadcast TV. They're free and supported by ads, and some Apple and Android TV users are even able to get local channels for free.

Viewers who live in and around Boston can access a service called Local TV+, giving them Boston stations for free. Here's how it works, along with other services that viewers outside of Boston can try.