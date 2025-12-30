Even Milwaukee Loyalists Admit This Harbor Freight Ratchet Is Great - Here's Why

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hercules came in seventh in our ranking of the top power tool brands, and Harbor Freight's in-house label has impressed more than just the SlashGear team. Hercules has been drawing plenty of attention as a low-priced alternative to the big names, with its best tools rivaling the performance of premium brands. The Hercules 12V 1/4 inch ratchet has earned positive reviews from buyers, including some who usually prefer Milwaukee tools.

To see if the ratchet lived up to the hype, YouTubers Price Kustoms put the Hercules 12V ratchet head-to-head with the Milwaukee M12 ratchet in several tests. They call Milwaukee tools their "go-to," adding that they have "Milwaukee hats and everything," but still came away thoroughly impressed by the Hercules ratchet. They found that the Hercules and Milwaukee ratchets offered similar performance but felt the big difference in price made the Hercules tool a good option for many people.

The Hercules ratchet spins up to 275 rpm and provides up to 35 foot-pounds of torque, and the Milwaukee lags a tiny bit in both respects at 250 rpm and 30 foot-pounds. The Hercules 12V ratchet is priced at just $54.99 for the bare tool, while the Milwaukee M12 1/4 inch ratchet is $149 at Home Depot. That price difference is hard to ignore even for the staunchest Milwaukee loyalists, and Hercules batteries and chargers are cheaper than their Milwaukee counterparts as well. Hercules' 12V 4 amp hour battery is just $34.99 at Harbor Freight and its 4 amp multi-voltage charger is $44.99, for a total of $79.98. A Milwaukee M12 4 amp-hour battery and charger costs $99.99 at Home Depot.