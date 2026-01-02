5 Used EVs With Supercar Acceleration You Can Find For Under $35K

Throughout the 2020s, Polestar has been working towards being one of the leading manufacturers in the premium EV segment. It's still definitely a niche brand, as are many of the best EV-only brands on the market, but it does a great job of holding its own against more established competition with higher production rates. The car that Polestar used to break into the mass market in 2020 was the Polestar 2, which still serves as the flagship model despite the 3 and 4 models now bolstering production.

As a luxury-focused EV brand, the Polestar 2 has never exactly been cheap. But because EVs depreciate, some older models come in under $35,000. Opt for the 2022 model, and you can pick a Polestar 2 up for an average used price of $23,997 for the Long Range Dual Motor trim, according to KBB. Going for this model does mean that you lose the performance upgrades that were rolled out for the 2024 model year, but the 2022 Polestar 2 is still a very capable machine off the line.

Off the line, the 2022 Polestar 2 can go from 0 to 60 MPH in 4.5 seconds. The Polestar 2 isn't very small and weighs upwards of 4,000 pounds, so this number allows luxury and performance to merge at a highly enticing price point.