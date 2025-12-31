These Are The Tools You'll Want To Own Duplicates Of

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Across the tool marketplace, buyers have opportunities to choose from. There are so many different kinds of tools out there that even a modest collection can easily run into the hundreds or thousands of individual pieces. Some tools are small, semi-disposable additions, like utility knives or paint brushes. These are inexpensive and often require replacement. Basic consumables aren't the only tools that most pros and DIY enthusiasts will want to have an abundance of, though. There are a few staple tools, both in the power and hand tool segments of the toolbox, that benefit from redundancy.

In some cases, duplicate tools should be just that: Multiple examples of the same item. There's a wide range of visually identical drill bits you can find at your local hardware store that feature different tips and material compositions, for instance. As an example, cobalt and carbide drill bits may be nearly indistinguishable to the eye but perform different functions when seated in the chuck of a drill. To the untrained eye, a drill is quite similar to an impact driver, and the two can both drive screws. But their specific purposes and strengths diverge in important ways. However, these five tools are great candidates for duplication.