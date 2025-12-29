Study Shows These Home Appliances Could Be Putting Kids (And You) At Risk

Having kids in your home means you're responsible for their health and safety. While everyone knows the danger of household items like bleach, paint, and other chemicals, you might not suspect that your appliances could be harmful to your family's health. In October 2025, five engineers from three different universities in South Korea published a study in the Journal of Hazardous Materials outlining the health hazards of common home appliances. Devices with heating coils and brushed motors were likely to generate ultrafine particles (UFPs), defined as particulate emissions less than 0.1 microns across. For comparison, a sheet of paper is between 70 and 180 microns thick. Toasters, hair dryers, ovens, air fryers, vacuum cleaners, and irons were all implicated, and one of the things you should know before buying an air fryer is that they emit particularly large, dangerous particles. "The brushed motor-embedded hair dryers mostly produced nucleation-mode UFPs," the study states, "while air fryers and toasters generated Aitken mode-size UFPs."

Aitken mode UFPs are five to 20 times larger than nucleation mode particles and can do extensive harm to the human respiratory tract, according to the non-profit scientific journal Aerosol and Air Quality Research. The South Korean engineering team found that some home appliances produced dangerous copper, silver, or titanium particles alongside carbon-rich combustion byproducts. Ultrafine particles are known to pose serious risks for cardiovascular and respiratory health, and their effect on children is even more pronounced due to their smaller lung volume. These appliances sometimes have no protective shielding to contain their emissions, and many are operated with people close by. The study concluded that air fryers released more UFPs than other frying methods and that "These particles persist in indoor environments and are gradually removed by coagulation, deposition, and ventilation."