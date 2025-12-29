Not Honda, Not Chevrolet: This Is The Cheapest Car Brand To Insure

Beyond purchase price, beyond fuel costs, beyond maintenance and repairs, insurance premiums represent one of the largest, and still one of the most overlooked, costs of car ownership. Car insurance prices have skyrocketed in recent years, with premiums climbing by over 50% on average since 2020. And that naturally leads a lot of drivers to see what exactly it is that determines how much you pay for auto insurance.

Obviously, your age and driving record play a big role in auto insurance costs, as do the state you live in and what type of vehicle you drive. These could be factors as broad as the insurance rates of a pickup truck compared to a car, or they could be a lot more specific, down to individual models, powertrains, or individual safety options affecting insurance rates. What about brands? Is there one particular carmaker that comes out on top for having the cheapest insurance rates?

The majority of auto insurance rate data is broken down by individual model rather than brand, and there are always variations within the data collection itself, but we'd say it's safe to consider Subaru as the overall brand leader when it comes to cheap insurance rates, though there are other brands in the running.