Trucks Vs Cars: Which Costs More To Insure?

As fun and freeing as owning and driving a vehicle can be, there's a lot of paperwork one has to get through and keep up with. Aside from things like loan and ownership documents, there's insurance, which is a whole can of worms in and of itself. According to insurance companies, a few used cars are cheaper to insure than most, but on the whole, auto insurance is expensive, can require a lot of research, and demands deliberation over what kind of coverage you want. Further complicating things, not all vehicle types are insured at the same rates.

Looking at two of the broadest vehicle categories, cars and trucks, we find slight differences in insurance premiums. Per data from Quadrant Information Services collected by Bankrate, the average yearly insurance premium for a pickup truck is around $2,424, while cars cost an average of $2,535 for a full year. Thus, if you drive a car, odds are you're going to have to pay just a bit more than the typical truck owner would. Of course, it should be said that these are mere averages, and that there can be some serious deviations from these numbers in either direction.

As any motorist could tell you, insurance can fluctuate based on all kinds of factors. Speaking specifically to the truck versus car comparison, there are a lot of elements that can influence their respective rates — and determine which is the cheaper of the two.

