What Does The LML Code Stand For On Duramax Diesel Engines?

If you are new to the world of turbodiesel truck engines, there can be a whole lot to learn. Whether it's a Cummins, a Powerstroke, or a Duramax, these engines by and large stand as their own families, with their own lineages separate from the gasoline engines found in the Big Three's lighter-duty trucks. Initially born out of a collaboration between General Motors and Isuzu, the Duramax engine family has a history that stretches back 25 years, to the original LB7 turbodiesel V8 engine of 2001.

There's a lot of nomenclature and codes that have been used to identify the different Duramax engines over the years. The LML engine of the 2010s is a notable example and one of the most significant evolutions of the powerplant. The LML represented a big leap for the Duramax engine, featuring 60% new parts and a selection of new emissions technology. But what does the "LML" code stand for on these engines? Maybe something like "Lean Mix Load"? Or "Linear Modulation Logic"?

Nope, it's nothing like that at all. "LML" is simply one of the thousands of different General Motors RPO codes that the automaker has used across its vehicles. In this case, the letters designate one particular generation of Duramax turbodiesel V8.