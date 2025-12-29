5 Crossovers That Deserve To Have A Manual Transmission

It's no secret manual transmissions have been dying a slow death for a while. Take rates for three-pedal cars are strong on a tiny selection of niche enthusiast vehicles, but when icons like the Corvette call it quits and BMW board members say things like, "It's over," there's no denying this gearhead-friendly mode of shifting is on its last legs. Car and Driver attempted to stem the decline with the Save The Manuals campaign it launched in 2010, but to little effect.

It's a bummer — driving a manual transmission is a key factor in fun-to-drive cars, and I would know. My daily driver has had three pedals since I passed my driver's test more than a decade ago. I also used to teach adults how to operate manuals at a driving school dedicated to the art.

In conjunction, more or less, with the fall of manual transmissions, is the rise of the crossover. These car-based vehicles have taken over American roads, and even the mighty F-150 has succumbed to its sales dominance (done in specifically by the RAV4). Many of this breed are best known for utility blandness, but some have been crafted with the enthusiast in mind — crossovers with speed and handling prowess in spades, that offer excitement behind the wheel. However, even these could be better, if someone would just put a manual transmission in them.