Why Some USB Ports Charge So Much Slower Than Others

USB charging is so commonplace that it's taken for granted, but it's a minor miracle that there's finally a universal standard. Those old enough to remember what a headache it was to have a whole bin full of chargers, each of which belonged to a different gadget, can attest that things are much better now that most things are compatible with USB charging. Even so, there is a wide range of different USB standards, and charging speeds can fluctuate wildly between them.

If you've ever wondered why a charging brick can juice up your phone so much faster than the USB port in your wall outlet, or why different ports on the same computer sometimes charge at different speeds, the answer is that it depends. Sometimes, it's a limitation of the physical hardware or USB specification, while in other cases a manufacturer may implement faster or slower charging speeds on a per-product basis. Older USB standards can still be found on modern devices, including new smartphones and motherboards for desktop and laptop PCs.

Moreover, manufacturers may use proprietary charging tech, or impose artificial limits on a port's charging speeds to protect the device it's attached to. Understanding the charging capabilities of the USB ports on your devices can help you get the most out of them. Moreover, it will help you to avoid kneecapping their performance by using the wrong cables and chargers. So, here are the basic factors that can influence how much power a USB port can deliver.