What Does USB4 2.0 Actually Mean And Do Your Devices Really Need It?

USB4 2.0 might sound like just another minor upgrade, but it's a giant leap in how fast data can move. The older version of USB4 supported data speeds of up to 40 gigabits per second (Gbps), which was already pretty impressive. But with USB4 2.0, that jumps to up to 80 Gbps, and in some asymmetric modes, it's as much as 120 Gbps in one direction and 40 Gbps in the other. That boost comes from improved signalling technology, known as PAM-3 signal modulation, which allows more data to pass through the same wires without changing the plug itself.

The important thing to know is that USB4 2.0 doesn't change the shape of the port. It still uses USB-C. It's also fully backwards compatible, so it works with your existing cables and devices. You just get more performance when every device in the chain supports the newer spec. So, if you spot a label such as "USB4 2.0" or "USB 80 Gbps" on a laptop or external drive, the real question is whether you — or your workflow — actually need that level of speed.