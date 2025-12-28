The Luxury SUV You Should Consider If You Want Serious Cargo Room

If you're looking for a luxury SUV on today's market, you are absolutely spoiled for options – with everything from car-like crossovers to EVs, to serious body-on-frame off-roaders competing for your attention. But what if serious cargo capacity is one of your main goals? Not just a spacious cargo area, but enough volume to handle serious hauling, or a pickup truck-like capacity when all the seats are folded down.

Well, there's really one choice that stands above the rest – or two choices – if you count the two luxury versions that are sold based on the same basic large SUV platform. We are talking about the Cadillac Escalade ESV and the GMC Yukon XL Denali, two of General Motors' flagship SUV models that have been on the market for over 25 years and continue to stand out from the pack in today's crowded SUV market.

In the Cadillac lineup, ESV stands for 'Escalade Stretch Vehicle,' and when it comes to cargo capacity, the Escalade (and Yukon XL) are really in a class of their own when it comes to volume, with nearly 145 cubic feet of cargo space available in certain configurations.