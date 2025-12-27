These Drone-Installed 'Magic Balls' Could Transform The Power Grid

Data centers are being built all over the U.S. as demand from AI companies reaches unprecedented levels, but electricity providers are increasingly struggling to keep up with this new demand. Massive data centers in California are sitting empty thanks to power shortages, while electricity bills for everyday Americans increase as the current power infrastructure reaches its maximum capacity. New infrastructure is being built in many places where there are significant electricity supply issues, but it's likely to take years to complete.

In the meantime, optimizing the current electricity grid has become a priority for energy providers. Helping to speed up the process is a Norwegian startup called Heimdall Power, which has come up with an innovative new device that it calls the Neuron. It promises to unlock additional capacity in the existing power grid by utilizing an array of sensors to take constant measurements of the operating conditions of power lines. In turn, this allows operators to boost the amount of power they send down a certain line.

Usually, a power line is given a fixed capacity rating, which is used to determine how much power can be sent down it during everyday conditions. With the ball-shaped Neuron, operators can take real-time data about the line's condition and any nearby weather systems, then increase power levels if the conditions are right.