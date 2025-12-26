This Small Plug-In Gadget Was Made To Save Your Home From Electric Fires

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, residential fires in American homes killed more than 300 people in 2023 and caused almost $1.5 billion in damages. While it's virtually impossible to completely eliminate the chances of a home fire, taking steps to control potential dangers can be a life-saver. A circuit breaker that keeps tripping unexpectedly could be a sign of a potential fire hazard lurking behind your walls, but the Ting fire sensor from Whisker Labs can alert you of trouble spots in time to fix them. It might be worth checking with your home insurance provider to see if you're entitled to one of these gadgets free of charge. A dozen major insurers will payfor a Ting sensor, including Nationwide, State Farm, and Chubb.

The device plugs into a wall outlet and uses artificial intelligence to monitor your electrical system for signs of arcing. Arcing is when electricity escapes from a circuit's wiring or components to jump across a small air gap, and the sparks and small bolts generated can ignite insulation, wood, or paper. If your Ting sensor detects arcing, it sends a notification to your phone via the brand's smartphone app. Beyond its promise to identify any issues, Ting will contribute up to $1,000 toward the cost of needed repairs. If your insurance provider doesn't cover the cost of the device, you can buy one independently from the Ting website. Each one costs $99 and includes a 12-month subscription to Ting's monitoring service, which is required for the sensor to send alerts. After that you'll have to pay $49 a year to stay connected to your Ting sensor, although your homeowner's insurance might cover that cost.