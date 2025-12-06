Boiling Water Isn't The Answer To Frozen Pipes – Here's What To Do Instead
Much of the U.S. is facing a potentially colder-than-average winter, and many states have already experienced their first snow of the season. Cold temperatures and bad weather can impact more than your daily commute and kids' school schedules — it can affect your home as well, driving up your heating bill and leading to frozen and, worst-case scenario, burst water pipes.
Pipes freeze and can potentially burst when the water inside them freezes. According to the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety (IBHS), frozen pipes are one of the top reasons that people make home insurance claims. Any pipe that gets cold enough can freeze, but the pipes that are most susceptible include outdoor pipes, such as hose bibs, pipes in unheated areas of your home, like the basement and garage, and pipes that are near exterior walls.
Depending on your insurance coverage, even after you make a claim, you could end up paying hundreds or thousands to repair the damage from a burst pipe. There are plenty of steps you can take to help keep your pipes from freezing in the first place, including closing the valves to outdoor pipes, properly insulating indoor lines, and even investing in temperature sensors. But what should you do if a pipe is already frozen? You may be tempted to pour boiling water down the drain, but plumbers warn that it can do more harm than good, even leading to a cracked pipe. Instead, experts advise you to slowly thaw the pipe in other ways, but the best solution is still to call a professional plumber.
Protect, prevent, and thaw
The first step to treating frozen pipes is to stop them from happening in the first place. If you have a swimming pool or water sprinkler lines, you should drain those as the manufacturer directs. Outdoor hoses should be drained and removed, and you should close the valves that supply those exterior spigots. Inside, protect your pipes by ensuring that your home is well insulated, especially in any crawl spaces, the attic and the basement. Pipes in the garage and underneath cabinets, especially near exterior walls, should be insulated. To help prevent pipes from freezing, keep your garage doors closed and open those cabinet doors to expose pipes to warmer air. Even if you're away for an extended period, do not lower your thermostat to below 55 degrees Fahrenheit.
Taking precautions may not be enough if it gets too cold. If you turn on a faucet and only get a drip or a thin stream, the pipe is likely frozen. Boiling water can cause more damage. Instead, keep the faucet open because even a trickle of water may help melt that ice. You can try slowly warming the pipe with a heat gun or hair dryer, or wrap an electric heating pad around the pipe. You can also try a portable space heater, just remember to keep it well away from anything flammable. Whatever you do, don't use any type of open flame, like a blowtorch. Keep the heat on until water flows freely, and if you're not successful, it's time to call a professional plumber.