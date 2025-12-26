These European Countries Still Have Mandatory Military Service

Mandatory military service ended in the US in January 1973, and many of us consider it a historical footnote. However, despite one of the world's most powerful militaries dropping military service, some European nations continue to enforce it for reasons ranging from national security to simply being a long-standing practice. Additionally, despite many European countries moving away from mass conscript armies at the end of the Cold War, current geopolitical tensions have seen some of them reintroduce military service.

The specific military service policies vary. In some places, military service involves a month to a few months of training; in other countries, conscripts may spend a year or more in uniform. What unites all these schemes is the belief that compulsory military service still has a role to play. Broadly speaking, European countries that retain conscription fall into two groups: NATO and non-NATO states. In terms of NATO countries, there are nine countries with compulsory military service schemes — among them are Greece, Turkey (included because part of it is in Europe), and Norway. Additionally, Croatia is reintroducing mandatory subscription next year.

There are also several countries running or planning to introduce voluntary schemes. France has just voted to reintroduce voluntary military service, as has Germany, which ended its compulsory military service in 2011 and has recently voted to reinstate a voluntary scheme — although compulsory service could be reintroduced if volunteer rates are too low. Belgium, the Netherlands, and Bulgaria also operate similar schemes.

Non-NATO countries that enforce military conscription programs include Austria, Switzerland, and Ukraine.