Don't Get Trapped Out: Here's What To Do About A Frozen Car Lock

Winter conditions can cause all kinds of problems for travelers. Slippery roads and sidewalks are enormous hazards for drivers and pedestrians alike, and all too often, our cars struggle rather more in cold conditions more broadly. Letting your car warm up before driving during the winter just slightly during the winter is a critical practice.

Before getting to that point, however, there's another important danger posed by the weather, a frozen door lock. Even a tiny amount of innocuous ice can pose a huge threat if it prevents you from unlocking your car. Those who live in cold regions are probably familiar with the need to tackle this issue frequently, and the good news is that it's far from a rare occurrence.

Because of this, auto makers have developed some rather brilliant ways to circumvent this issue. Some BMW models, such as the E28 5 Series and E32 7 Series, had a very special feature: On the driver's side, the cylinders for the door locks were heated via a circuit on a delay activated by the handle.

As cars have evolved, though, manufacturers have begun adopting other solutions. Just as remote start is an invaluable feature to have during the coldest mornings, remote keyless entry is a real boon too. Though these systems are common, they're not ubiquitous, which is why it's important to know what you can do to defrost the locks on your car. From de-icer to hair dryers, here are some ways regain access to your car, and some potential methods to prevent freezing.