Triumph's Stylish Retro Cafe Racer Is Making Its Way To The United States

Triumph, maker of some of the most stylish motorcycles ever designed, has announced the global debut of the Thruxton 400, which, in Triumph's words, "reimagines the iconic cafe racer for a new generation with a thrilling, sporty ride." Already available in India, the Triumph Thruxton 400 is powered by an upgraded version of Triumph's 398cc TR-series engine, producing 41.4 horsepower (42PS). The single-cylinder engine features four valves, dual overhead cams, a 12:1 compression ratio, Bosch electronic fuel injection, stainless steel headers and exhaust, and a six-speed gearbox with a multi-plate clutch and chain final drive.

The Triumph Thruxton 400's chassis is based on a hybrid spine/perimeter frame of tubular steel with a bolt-on rear subframe. The swingarm is a twin-sided, cast aluminum alloy affair, with 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels front and rear. Big Piston forks in front provide 135mm of wheel travel, while the rear suspension unit has a gas monoshock with an external reservoir and 130mm of wheel travel. The front brake is a 300mm four-piston disc, while the rear is a 230mm single-piston disc, with ABS on both. Finishing off the Thruxton 400 is an analog speedometer accompanied by a multi-function LCD screen.

The Triumph Thruxton 400 has all of the cafe racer styling cues — a partial front fairing fronted by a round LED headlight, retro-sculptured fuel tank with polished fuel cap, mirrors at the ends of the clip-on handlebars, and rear seat cowl. This appealing bike will arrive in the United States in March of 2026 and will have a price that starts at $6,295.