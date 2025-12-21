Triumph's Stylish Retro Cafe Racer Is Making Its Way To The United States
Triumph, maker of some of the most stylish motorcycles ever designed, has announced the global debut of the Thruxton 400, which, in Triumph's words, "reimagines the iconic cafe racer for a new generation with a thrilling, sporty ride." Already available in India, the Triumph Thruxton 400 is powered by an upgraded version of Triumph's 398cc TR-series engine, producing 41.4 horsepower (42PS). The single-cylinder engine features four valves, dual overhead cams, a 12:1 compression ratio, Bosch electronic fuel injection, stainless steel headers and exhaust, and a six-speed gearbox with a multi-plate clutch and chain final drive.
The Triumph Thruxton 400's chassis is based on a hybrid spine/perimeter frame of tubular steel with a bolt-on rear subframe. The swingarm is a twin-sided, cast aluminum alloy affair, with 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels front and rear. Big Piston forks in front provide 135mm of wheel travel, while the rear suspension unit has a gas monoshock with an external reservoir and 130mm of wheel travel. The front brake is a 300mm four-piston disc, while the rear is a 230mm single-piston disc, with ABS on both. Finishing off the Thruxton 400 is an analog speedometer accompanied by a multi-function LCD screen.
The Triumph Thruxton 400 has all of the cafe racer styling cues — a partial front fairing fronted by a round LED headlight, retro-sculptured fuel tank with polished fuel cap, mirrors at the ends of the clip-on handlebars, and rear seat cowl. This appealing bike will arrive in the United States in March of 2026 and will have a price that starts at $6,295.
What else should you know about Triumph's Thruxton 400?
The Triumph Thruxton 400 is produced in India by Triumph's partner, Bajaj Auto, which Triumph outsources its 400cc motorcycle production to. As of July 1, 2024, Triumph and Bajaj had sold over 50,000 Triumph 400cc motorcycles in 50 countries within a year after the launch of the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X. Those models were the predecessors of the newly-announced Thruxton 400. Bajaj is located in Pune, India, and claims to be India's top motorcycle exporter, with more than 21 million motorcycles sold worldwide.
The Triumph Thruxton 400 has a seating position worthy of a cafe racer, with the clip-on handlebars being moved almost 10 inches lower and nearly two inches closer together, compared to the Speed 400. In addition, the footpegs are in a completely new position, being over an inch higher and more than three inches farther toward the rear of the bike.
The new Thruxton 400 appears destined to become another Triumph modern classic built for today's riders. To give Thruxton 400 riders the opportunity to make each bike their own, Triumph is offering a complete line of Genuine Accessories. These include items that range from the practically-oriented like tank pads and protection bars for the engine to styling enhancements like an upgraded seat with quilting or upscale mirrors. Triumph's global two-year, unlimited mileage warranty also applies to their branded accessories. Service intervals for the Triumph Thruxton 400 are every 10,000 miles or 12 months, whichever comes first.