'It's Outrageous': US Air Force Plane Nearly Hits Commercial JetBlue Flight

JetBlue Flight 1112 was taking off from the Caribbean island of Curaçao recently on its way to New York's JFK International Airport. Curaçao is located off the coast of Venezuela, where the U.S. military is conducting an anti-drug campaign against the government of Venezuela. As the airliner was climbing to cruising altitude, it came within a few miles of a U.S. Air Force air-to-air refueling tanker that lets fighter jets refuel in the air. The tanker was at the same altitude and crossing the JetBlue plane's flight path without its transponder on, making it impossible to determine the exact distance between the planes. In the words of the JetBlue pilot, "We almost had a midair collision up here. They passed directly in our flight path...it's outrageous."

After the incident, the Air Force tanker went into Venezuela's airspace. JetBlue leadership reported this alarming incident to federal authorities and offered to take part in any investigation that results from it. Derek Dombrowski, a JetBlue spokesperson, stated that "Our crewmembers are trained on proper procedures for various flight situations, and we appreciate our crew for promptly reporting this situation to our leadership team."

The Air Force told CBS News that it knows about the incident and is reviewing it. "Military aircrews are highly trained professionals who operate in accordance with established procedures and applicable airspace requirements," an Air Force spokesperson said in a statement to the media outlet. "Safety remains a top priority, and we are working through the appropriate channels to assess the facts surrounding the situation."