The Palm-Sized Ryobi Gadget That Will Keep Your Desk Mess-Free

Crumbs in your keyboard, dust on top of your books, eraser shavings on the desk, crumbs in your chair... there's no telling what kind of stuff will end up all over your desk on an average workday. This palm-sized desktop vacuum from Ryobi is one way to stay on top of these everyday messes. Rather than haul out a full-size vacuum every time you get sick of the mess, the handheld, battery-powered USB Lithium Desktop Vacuum Kit can get the job done instead.

It has a 4-star rating on both Ryobi's site and Home Depot's, which isn't bad for a little guy like this. The vacuum is also part of Ryobi's USB Lithium System, which means the battery will work inside the full line of other compact rechargeable tools from the brand. It's a 4-volt USB Lithium battery with a 2 amp-hour capacity.

The vacuum gives you up to 5.4 cubic feet per minute of airflow and suction measured at up to 2.8 inches of water lift. The clear dust cup attached shows you just how much junk it's picking up, too. The unit also comes with a handy crevice tool for reaching in between keyboard gaps and other tight areas. It's backed by a two-year limited manufacturer's warranty.