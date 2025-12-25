The Palm-Sized Ryobi Gadget That Will Keep Your Desk Mess-Free
Crumbs in your keyboard, dust on top of your books, eraser shavings on the desk, crumbs in your chair... there's no telling what kind of stuff will end up all over your desk on an average workday. This palm-sized desktop vacuum from Ryobi is one way to stay on top of these everyday messes. Rather than haul out a full-size vacuum every time you get sick of the mess, the handheld, battery-powered USB Lithium Desktop Vacuum Kit can get the job done instead.
It has a 4-star rating on both Ryobi's site and Home Depot's, which isn't bad for a little guy like this. The vacuum is also part of Ryobi's USB Lithium System, which means the battery will work inside the full line of other compact rechargeable tools from the brand. It's a 4-volt USB Lithium battery with a 2 amp-hour capacity.
The vacuum gives you up to 5.4 cubic feet per minute of airflow and suction measured at up to 2.8 inches of water lift. The clear dust cup attached shows you just how much junk it's picking up, too. The unit also comes with a handy crevice tool for reaching in between keyboard gaps and other tight areas. It's backed by a two-year limited manufacturer's warranty.
What users say after months of use
Reviews on Ryobi and Home Depot's sites say the vacuum generally performs as it should, which is all you could really ask for in a product like this. Some reviewers say they keep it nearby on desks, craft tables, and coffee stations alike. Others said the compact size is way more convenient for little messes than pulling out a larger shop vac.
That said, a common complaint that shows up across both sites is the durability of the clear dust collection cup. Several users say that the plastic cracked over time, and that's without even being dropped or misused. Once it's cracked, reviewers said the vacuum can't maintain a proper seal anymore and doesn't stay fully attached. They also said that replacement dust cups are not easily found online.
Still, at under $50, the reviews are way more positive than negative. And compared to the price of (and problems with) Dyson's vacuums, it's relatively inexpensive if you decide to buy it. If your cup cracks, try reaching out to Ryobi customer service for a replacement — they may be willing to help, warranty period or not.