New Ticket Fees Set To Hit NYC Subway Riders In 2026

New York transit riders should expect a slew of fare, toll, and ticketing changes coming in the new year. Voted into place by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority board back in September, the updates will impact everything from subways to buses to commuter railroads and bridge and tunnel crossings. They're designed to keep pace with inflation while coinciding with the systemwide rollout of new tap-and-go payment. It all goes into place on Jan. 4, 2026.

Sound a little familiar? You're not wrong, you might have heard all this before. These increases were initially expected to hit back in March 2025, but the authority delayed the rollout to better line up with the full launch of OMNY cards on subways and buses, OMNY being the upcoming replacement after NYC ditches the MetroCard system.

Come Jan. 4, the base fare for New York City subways, buses, and Access-A-Ride will go up 10 cents. That takes a ride from $2.90 to $3. Reduced fares will also increase by 5 cents, rising to $1.50. Express bus riders will see the base fare increase from $7 to $7.25, while the reduced express fare will climb to $3.60. Single-ride tickets will increase from $3.25 to $3.50, and the fee for a new OMNY card will rise to $2 once MetroCards are fully phased out later in 2026. Existing discount programs for seniors, people with disabilities, students and paratransit riders will remain unchanged.