What Happened The Last Time The Long Island Rail Road Went On Strike?

As is to be expected of public transport in New York, the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) can be monstrously busy. In fact, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) says it's "the busiest commuter railroad in North America." From Monday to Friday, approximately 125 million people use it, which makes sense, given that New York's speed limits are so low. What's really astonishing is how efficiently it can typically manage all of these people — a feat made possible by the precise engineering that keeps trains on track. In July 2025, a press release from the MTA boasted that "through the first half of the year, 96.6% of trains reached their destination on time, the railroad's best rate in its history outside of pandemic years." With all of this in mind, a strike on the railroad can and will cause pandemonium. This railroad is a principal means of travel to and from Long Island, after all.

The last time the Long Island Rail Road went on strike was in 1994. In June of that year, a headline in The New York Times proclaimed that "work-rule changes are at the heart of a dispute," and they certainly were. Track workers, of which there were approximately 600 at the time, were to be subject to changing rules that would eliminate overtime pay. The expectation of weekend and night work without overtime was a primary factor in the dispute, with one worker, Robert Mantle, telling the newspaper that "After 21 years of doing day work, I can't imagine doing nights and weekends ... there's not one guy who's ready to give that up." Combine this with proposed limitations on pay for injured workers and support from other departments in solidarity, and a strike was all but inevitable. Fortunately, it was also relatively short-lived.