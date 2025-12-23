What's The Lawsuit Against The Volkswagen Taos?
Automobile manufacturers produce millions of vehicles every year in countries all over the world. But even with state-of-the-art equipment and high-tech processes in place, manufacturing defects can sometimes slip through. An August 2024 class action lawsuit against Volkswagen alleges that the Taos has some of these defects, specifically involving suction jet pumps installed in certain 2022–2024 Taos models.
Suction jet pumps are designed to deliver a constant flow of fuel to the engine from every part of the tank, ensuring the main fuel pump won't run dry. The suit, Hardy et al. versus the Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. et al., alleges that the suction jet pump and other fuel tank components can fail prematurely. The complaint claims these defective parts can lead to issues such as fuel leaks, gas odor, premature nozzle shutoffs, fuel spillbacks, and an increased risk of fire.
The lawsuit also alleges that the Volkswagen Group, which owns other car brands besides Volkswagen, knew about these problems but continued selling the Taos without notifying the public. The complaint was brought on behalf of all individuals and entities in the U.S. who bought or leased a 2022-2024 Volkswagen Taos, as well as other affected VW and Audi models. The lawsuit seeks compensation for everyone affected by the alleged defects.
The VW Taos has a history of manufacturer recalls
As of this writing, the class action lawsuit filed in August 2024 against the Volkswagen Taos remains active and hasn't been settled. For its part, VW claims that recalls and subsequent repairs are addressing the Taos' alleged fuel system problems. However, the plaintiffs are arguing that these efforts aren't fixing the issues, and that other components may also be affected.
The VW Taos, which is one of the least satisfying cars to own, has had recalls before. In 2023, the brand issued a recall for faulty fuel pumps on certain crossover models. Volkswagen's fix at the time involved replacing the faulty fuel modules at no cost to Taos owners. Though that recall also involved the vehicle's fuel system, it did not include the specific fuel components allegedly involved in the current lawsuit.
Another safety issue affected both the Volkswagen Taos and the Tiguan in 2022. Volkswagen recalled more than 10,000 of that year's Taos models due to faulty rear suspension knuckles. The knuckles connect the suspension to the wheel hubs, and, if they fail, they could compromise a vehicle's stability. VW worked with dealers at the time to replace the knuckles and get Taos drivers back on the road.