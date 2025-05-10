What's The Difference Between The Volkswagen Tiguan And Taos?

Both the Tiguan and Taos come standard in front-wheel drive, with VW's 4Motion AWD system available as an option on both. Earlier years of the 4Motion Taos got a seven-speed DSG transmission, but for 2025, that was changed to the same eight-speed automatic used in the front-drive Taos as well as the Tiguan.

Being a the larger, heavier vehicle, the Tiguan gets a bigger 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, while the Taos gets VW's smaller 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder. The differences in output aren't as big as you might think: The Tiguan makes 184 horsepower, just seven more than the Taos' 177 horsepower. The Tiguan does, however, have a more significant torque advantage — with 221 pound-feet over the Taos' 184 pound-feet of torque.

When it comes to acceleration, though, it's the Taos that gets the edge, typically outperforming the Tiguan in both 0-60 mph time and the quarter-mile. Unfortunately, VW doesn't offer an engine upgrade for the current Tiguan, so even the pricey, fully-loaded trims make do with the same 184 horsepower engine. Ultimately, neither crossover is particularly known for performance or being fun to drive over other Volkswagen models.

Still, most crossover buyers are more concerned with interior and cargo capacity than they are with drag racing. Again, kind of a mixed bag between the two: The longer Tiguan can carry more cargo, and can be had with a third row seat — albeit a very small one. For first and second row occupants, the Tiguan's space advantage is minor, with the Taos actually doing a better job optimizing its interior space to its overall size. The Taos' smaller size and smaller engine also give it a fuel economy edge, though not a massive one. A FWD Taos has a combined EPA rating of 31 MPG to the FWD Tiguan's 27 MPG rating.