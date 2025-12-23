Can Clorox Wipes Clean Your Dirty Car Seats?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Although every car benefits from a professional deep cleaning every now and then, it's best to do a regular touch-up on high-contact surfaces like seats, control knobs, and console lids. This can not only help prevent the spread of disease, but will also keep your car's interior looking good. Clorox Wipes are handy in the home or office, which may have you wondering if they're good in the car too. Among the more than 100,000 Amazon buyers scoring them an average of 4.8 out of five stars are plenty of people recounting how Clorox Wipes made their daily cleaning easier.

Clorox Wipes are even a recommended disinfectant for Apple products like iPhones and AirPods and are fine to use on some surfaces in your car. Clorox advises using its wipes on nonporous (usually plastic) surfaces like your dashboard, steering wheel, gear shift, and door handles. When it comes to car seats, the best cleaning method depends on the material. Using Clorox wipes on car seats is never a good idea; it will be either ineffective or harmful depending on the seat material. Read on to learn how to properly clean different kinds of car seats.