Here's Where Richard Petty's Legendary Plymouth Superbird Is Today

Richard Petty's legendary Plymouth Superbird was up for sale on popular auction site Bring a Trailer (BaT). While the bidding rose to a high of $385,000, the reserve on this vehicle was not met, and it went unsold. And while this car had a modicum of the Petty aura, it was not an original Richard Petty race car or even a street Superbird that he had owned since it was new.

Let's clarify. The Plymouth Superbird was made for one year only and was created to take on its sister car, the Dodge Charger Daytona, with a total of 1,920 Superbirds produced for the 1970 model year. This particular car packs a 440 cubic-inch V8 with a four-barrel carburetor. It's not the best engine spec compared to the HEMI Superbird, one of the most desirable muscle cars, of which only 135 were made.

According to the information provided at the time of the auction, this Plymouth Superbird was purchased by Petty in 1982 and displayed during the 1990s in his museum in Level Cross, North Carolina. Some years later, in 2013, Petty sold the car to the present owner, who commissioned Petty's Garage to do $21,500 worth of work on the car. This included removing the engine and transmission, plus everything else attached to the inner fenders and firewall. The undercoating was removed, and all paint was stripped in preparation for a repaint in the original Alpine White color. Topping it all off was a new vinyl top. After owning the Superbird for 12 years or so, the present owner decided to sell it.