Two Car Rental Companies Accused Of Millions In Luxury Car Theft
With a new car theft method practically popping up every other day, it's no wonder why some go undetected for years. Canadian civil court filings accuse two Montreal-based car rental companies (and their owner) of spearheading an alleged international fraud and luxury car theft network. Investigators say the two businesses moved millions of dollars' worth of goods through Quebec before shipping the vehicles overseas. Quebec's attorney general named Citycar Rental and Coudicar Rental and owner Habib Coudsi as the ones behind the purported theft and export.
The documents describe Coudsi's actions as part of a larger organization led by businessman Yaacoub Sarraf. They also accuse Sarraf of overseeing the entire sophisticated operation. Allegedly, the network relied on fraudulently obtained credit cards and company accounts to secure the major luxury car brands and other goods from businesses in Quebec and Ontario. The investigation also identified a garage as the apparent hub for the alleged schemes — a garage linked to Citycar, Coudicar, and several other businesses investigators say are also connected to the big picture.
According to the documents, Montreal police have been looking into the alleged network since June 2021. As of this writing, the claims have not been proven in court and no criminal charges have been laid against Coudsi or any other individual mentioned in the filings.
Other details from the court filings
Police reported finding multiple car key fob programming devices inside the garage. (The same ones commonly associated with vehicle theft.) The way the filings put it, Coudsi would reportedly arrange for stolen or fraudulently obtained cars to be transported to the port. From there, they were allegedly shipped abroad, with proceeds then being laundered through the rental companies. Investigators estimate nearly 200 vehicles worth more than $9 million passed through seven warehouse sites tied to the network. At least 70 vehicles were later recovered at the port.
According to the filings, officers also reported finding tons of cash and luxury items at Coudsi's residence. The attorney general's office argues in its civil lawsuits that the property and goods inside were either purchased with proceeds of crime or used as instruments of alleged criminal activity. The court filings state that these items appeared inconsistent with Coudsi's declared income, though those claims have not been tested before a judge. The lawsuits seek to confiscate Coudsi's home, the Saint-Michel garage, and any and all seized assets. For now, the civil cases remain before the courts, and the allegations have yet to be ruled on.