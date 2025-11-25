Thieves Have A New Way To Steal Your Car Right From Your Driveway

Modern anti-theft features, particularly from Kia and Hyundai, the oft-targeted brands due to security flaws, and shrinking margins for car theft have led to the sharpest decline in auto thefts in four decades, according to the Insurance Information Institute. In 2024, the number of vehicles stolen in the U.S. dropped below one million for the first time in three years, and that number represented a drop of more than 16% from the year prior. This is great news, especially for Americans that don't have a secure place to park their vehicles at home, such as a garage or parking garage. For lawbreakers, however, new anti-theft technology has forced them to go high-tech as well.

The days of a simple smash and grab are gone, at least for thieves targeting modern cars. NBC4 Southern California reported in November 2025 that law enforcement officials in Anaheim are warning local residents about criminals that are using new tech to break into vehicles. Forget slim jims and hot wiring, these modern criminals are using locksmith tablets and antennas to get into cars, and they're targeting vehicles in homeowner's driveways.

In layman's terms, locksmith tablets are portable tablet devices that allow locksmiths and other automotive professionals to program a vehicle's immobilizer system and make a new key. They're intended to help you get back into your car if you lose your keys, but thieves are instead using them to disable security and make off with the vehicle of their choice.