What Does An Engine Immobilizer Do & How Much Do They Cost?

Around mid-2021, cities across the U.S. witnessed a sharp increase in the number of car thefts. Upon analysis, it became clear that most of these thefts primarily affected cars made by two companies: Hyundai and Kia. Milwaukee was a hotbed of these thefts with the city experiencing a massive 2,500% increase in the number of car thefts at the time.

It didn't take investigators long to figure out what was happening. The people behind these thefts were a group of teenagers who identified themselves as the Kia Boys. These youngsters had discovered a major vulnerability with certain Kia and Hyundai vehicles that made them easy targets.

As it turns out, several Kia and Hyundai models sold in the U.S. between 2011 and 2022 came with a steel key for starting the car. Thanks to their antiquated unlock and ignition mechanism, these vehicles lacked an engine immobilizer — a device that electronically locks a vehicle and prevents the engine from starting. Anyone wanting to steal one of these Kia and Hyundai cars had to simply break in and bypass the weak security system of the car and get away.

Kia's decision not to include an engine immobilizer in the affected cars ended up causing them massive financial and reputational damage. The company had to issue a recall for all the cars affected and even ended up facing a class action lawsuit. Needless to say, Kia and Hyundai rued the decision not to include an engine immobilizer on some of their cars.

But have you ever wondered what exactly an engine immobilizer does, how expensive they are, and if you can add one to your car if you don't have it as part of the standard package? Let's investigate.