The Popular Luxury SUV You Should Avoid, According To Consumer Reports

If you're in the market for a luxury SUV, chances are you're budgeting high. But before you spend that money, it's important to know what your options are. To that end, Consumer Reports (CR) has compiled a list that could come in handy. Alfa Romeo, a brand that automaker Stellantis is likely to discontinue, made that list with the 2026 Tonale. However, based on its overall rankings, CR believes you should definitely stay away from the Tonale. In fact, the vehicle is the lowest-rated luxury subcompact SUV on the list.

Consumer Reports was exhaustive in the research that determined the Alfa Romeo Tonale as a poor choice. CR evaluated the Tonale, and the other SUVs on its list, through meticulous real-world road testing. CR also collected data using an internal survey system to determine performance and reliability. Using a combination of testing and survey results, each SUV was ranked, with the underachievers and top performers listed across different categories.

SlashGear also reviewed the 2025 Tonale, and we came to many of the same conclusions that CR did: The SUV had some serious shortcomings. Consumer Reports says that the vehicle suffered from spotty power delivery and didn't provide the smoothest of rides; while the Tonale did impress with its speed, that was one of the few positives in terms of performance. There were issues inside the SUV's noisy cabin as well, and the interior had more plastic than expected. Plus, the Tonale's touchscreen system wasn't very user-friendly, making it difficult to navigate.