The Popular Luxury SUV You Should Avoid, According To Consumer Reports
If you're in the market for a luxury SUV, chances are you're budgeting high. But before you spend that money, it's important to know what your options are. To that end, Consumer Reports (CR) has compiled a list that could come in handy. Alfa Romeo, a brand that automaker Stellantis is likely to discontinue, made that list with the 2026 Tonale. However, based on its overall rankings, CR believes you should definitely stay away from the Tonale. In fact, the vehicle is the lowest-rated luxury subcompact SUV on the list.
Consumer Reports was exhaustive in the research that determined the Alfa Romeo Tonale as a poor choice. CR evaluated the Tonale, and the other SUVs on its list, through meticulous real-world road testing. CR also collected data using an internal survey system to determine performance and reliability. Using a combination of testing and survey results, each SUV was ranked, with the underachievers and top performers listed across different categories.
SlashGear also reviewed the 2025 Tonale, and we came to many of the same conclusions that CR did: The SUV had some serious shortcomings. Consumer Reports says that the vehicle suffered from spotty power delivery and didn't provide the smoothest of rides; while the Tonale did impress with its speed, that was one of the few positives in terms of performance. There were issues inside the SUV's noisy cabin as well, and the interior had more plastic than expected. Plus, the Tonale's touchscreen system wasn't very user-friendly, making it difficult to navigate.
Buyer expectations and the luxury SUV market
If you're looking for a good vehicle to contrast against the Tonale, Consumer Reports recommends the significantly higher-rated BMW X1 over the Alfa Romeo in the luxury subcompact SUV category for 2026. Listed as an ideal vehicle for new SUV owners, the X1 was found to have superior handling and better fuel efficiency, but a somewhat rough ride. The interior was a step above the Tonale with a higher-end design and comfortable seating.
As CR evaluates SUVs like the X1, it's clear that buyers today want more than just a luxury brand. From comfort and to quality to technology and beyond, drivers expect their SUV to deliver the key essentials; an example is how drivers don't want to compromise, looking for small SUVs that are also comfortable and spacious. In response, automakers appear to be stepping up. According to a 2025 study from J.D. Power, overall owner satisfaction has reached its highest level in years. In fact, every category score, from infotainment to fuel economy, surpassed the previous year.
But beyond rankings and buyer expectations, the market for luxury SUVs is growing at an incredible rate. Consumers spent over $171 billion globally on luxury SUVs in 2023, and that number is expected to hit nearly $547 billion by 2030. That's a compound annual growth rate of almost 18%. These numbers prove that competition is strong, as car companies introduce new SUV models to satisfy consumer demand. If an automaker isn't meeting that demand, they will fall behind.