Is It Safe To Use WD-40 On Plastic Car Parts?

If you're a DIY enthusiast, chances are, you've got a can of WD-40 in your home maintenance kit. After all, this product (originally a water-replacement product invented in the 1950s) has evolved into an all-purpose solution with more than 2,000 documented uses, per the WD-40 website. For car owners, it can be the saving grace for degreasing dirty car parts, breaking down and preventing rust, lubricating squeaky car door hinges, and so much more. That said, while WD-40 has many uses, it is not as foolproof as many car owners think; experts suggest that you should avoid using WD-40 on plastics and rubber.

But is it really safe to use this magical spray on your car's plastic parts? The simple answer is that it depends. While WD-40 is effective at displacing water and oil from metal (enhancing its ability to break down rust and lubricate moving parts), its effect on petroleum-based products like plastic is quite different. When you spray WD-40 on a plastic, its hydrocarbons will react with plastic polymers, and since they can't mix, the molecules in the polymer will just break down. Although the effects will not be visible at a glance, continuous exposure will inevitably soften the plastic, making it fragile and prone to cracking or breaking.

However, it's worth noting that the above effect refers specifically to regular WD-40. WD-40 is still safe to use on plastic car parts, provided that it's not the original formula. According to the company's website, you should use WD-40 Specialist Silicone, which safely lubricates and protects non-metal surfaces such as plastic.