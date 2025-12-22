Who Is Harley-Davidson's Biggest Competitor?

Harley-Davidson is one of the most popular and resilient motorcycle brands in the world, with decades of iconic Harley models to back it up. But the motorcycle manufacturer has faced some stiff competition from other companies fighting it out for market share, including Indian Motorcycles. Both Indian and Harley-Davidson are legendary motorcycle brands, with the former widely considered by many to be Harley-Davidson's biggest direct competitor. This is due to Indian's heritage, consumer perception, and mutual focus on big cruisers and touring bikes.

In fact, some Indian models, like the Challenger and Chief, are very similar to Harley's bikes in terms of overall design and engine size, as well as in rider experience. These commonalities show that Indian is targeting Harley's customer base and is directly competing for Harley's business. Plus, Indian's reputation for classic American motorcycles and company branding mirrors that of Harley, giving the two companies even more overlap. But there are other brands worth mentioning, as they challenge Harley-Davidson in other categories.

In 2025, Harley ranked third in overall U.S. motorcycle sales, eclipsed by Kawasaki and Honda in first and second place respectively. Fourth-place Yamaha and seventh-place Suzuki, though focused mostly on sport bikes, were also in the mix; Indian's market share left it at a respectable but still-lagging sixth place. While none but Indian are directly coming after Harley-Davidson's share of the heavyweight cruiser and V-twin categories, they're influencing the market and potentially taking customers away. Because of this, they must all be considered competitors.