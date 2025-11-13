Not Harley-Davidson, Not Indian: This Is America's Oldest Motorcycle Brand

The seemingly age-old question of the first and oldest American motorcycle brand gets batted around more than a tennis ball at Wimbledon. It usually comes down to a shoot-out between two venerable American legends: Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycle (which Polaris just sold to Carolwood LP). Unless you're intimately familiar with the history of how all motorcycles first evolved from pedal-powered bicycles, chances are you'd guess Harley wins the battle due to the very nature of its popularity and status within American pop culture.

You'd be wrong, because Milwaukee's powerhouse rolled out in 1903, a full two years after George M. Hendee and Oscar Hedstrom kick-started their Indian motorcycle in Springfield, Massachusetts, in 1901. But all of that is moot since neither of them was actually first. That honor belongs to a company and a person you've likely never heard of. In Waltham, Massachusetts. Charles H. Metz established the Waltham Manufacturing Company in 1893, which he spun off from a watch-making business. Much like Harley and Indian, Metz began building bicycles for a public obsessed with them.

Metz's creation was known as the Orient-Aster, or simply, the Orient. The name was cobbled together based on a previous job he had at the Orient Fire Insurance Co., plus the builder of the engine he was using. In 1898, he fastened an imitation version of the successful De Dion-Bouton internal combustion engine (built by Aster) to one of his Orient bicycles. The DeDion-Bouton engines were originally built in France and helped guide the hand of other motorcycle builders of the day, including Indian.