5 Modern Marvels Built By Samsung Heavy Industries

Think Samsung. Chances are a high-end Android phone like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, or a glimmering ultra-thin television spring to mind immediately. What probably doesn't spring to mind is an ultra-large liquid natural gas (LNG) carrier. However, as is the way with many Korean companies, Samsung likes to spread its wings far and wide. Although Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) is not strictly the same company as Samsung Electronics, they're both part of the massive South Korean conglomerate, the Samsung Group.

However, let's put the delicate electronics aside and focus on what the heavy engineering side of the Samsung Group produces. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Geoje, South Korea. Its main expertise is in shipbuilding and offshore engineering, with its Geoje shipyard boasting the world's best "dock turnover rate" of 10. Basically, this means that the same dry dock can be used to build and launch ten complete ships per year.

In total, the shipyard typically launches thirty ships each year. This in itself makes the shipyard worthy of a place on our list of modern marvels built by SHI, but a better way to appreciate the capabilities of this yard is to look at some of the engineering heavyweights that it has produced. From one of the world's largest floating production, storage, and offloading vessels (FPSO) to massive LNG carriers that rank among the most complex ships ever built, these are some of the most impressive modern marvels to leave SHI's docks.