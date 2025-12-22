This Tiny USB-C Gadget Adds MagSafe-Like Magnetic Charging To Most Laptops

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many MacBook users were thrilled when Apple reintroduced MagSafe breakaway connectors a few years ago. Unlike USB-C or other dedicated power ports, MagSafe 3 cables attach to the side of a laptop magnetically. This connection is secure but still weak enough that if you were to accidentally pull on the cord, perhaps by tripping on it as you walk past your desk, the cord will break away from the computer rather than pull it down hard to the floor with it.

Anyone who's ever dropped an expensive laptop in this manner can see the potential advantage in a MagSafe connector. Plus, it causes less wear and tear on your USB ports. However, older models lack this MagSafe, as do many other devices, including iPads and non-Apple computers and tablets. If you want to power such devices with a magnetic breakaway connector, though, there are workarounds available — such as the DuHeSin 240W USB-C Magnetic Adapter. The idea behind it is simple. It's two pieces, with one piece remaining in one of your device's USB-C ports. The other piece includes a MagSafe-like connector that attaches to the USB-C end of whatever device you want to connect, such as a charging cable, so you can then attach this device or cable to your laptop with a breakaway magnetic connection rather than a fully corded one.

The adapter remains flat against the side of your laptop, barely taking up space. It includes a string loop to help remove it without needing to use your fingers. (Some models come with a plastic pry tool.) The accessory supports 240W fast charging and can adjust power output depending on what's plugged in. The adapter also supports 40 Gbps data transfer and 8K at 60 Hz video to serve as a Thunderbolt 4 replacement.