This Tiny USB-C Gadget Adds MagSafe-Like Magnetic Charging To Most Laptops
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Many MacBook users were thrilled when Apple reintroduced MagSafe breakaway connectors a few years ago. Unlike USB-C or other dedicated power ports, MagSafe 3 cables attach to the side of a laptop magnetically. This connection is secure but still weak enough that if you were to accidentally pull on the cord, perhaps by tripping on it as you walk past your desk, the cord will break away from the computer rather than pull it down hard to the floor with it.
Anyone who's ever dropped an expensive laptop in this manner can see the potential advantage in a MagSafe connector. Plus, it causes less wear and tear on your USB ports. However, older models lack this MagSafe, as do many other devices, including iPads and non-Apple computers and tablets. If you want to power such devices with a magnetic breakaway connector, though, there are workarounds available — such as the DuHeSin 240W USB-C Magnetic Adapter. The idea behind it is simple. It's two pieces, with one piece remaining in one of your device's USB-C ports. The other piece includes a MagSafe-like connector that attaches to the USB-C end of whatever device you want to connect, such as a charging cable, so you can then attach this device or cable to your laptop with a breakaway magnetic connection rather than a fully corded one.
The adapter remains flat against the side of your laptop, barely taking up space. It includes a string loop to help remove it without needing to use your fingers. (Some models come with a plastic pry tool.) The accessory supports 240W fast charging and can adjust power output depending on what's plugged in. The adapter also supports 40 Gbps data transfer and 8K at 60 Hz video to serve as a Thunderbolt 4 replacement.
What are users saying about the DuHeSin 240W USB-C Magnetic Adapter?
There is no shortage of USB gadgets and accessories you can buy on Amazon, and they vary wildly in quality. Because of this, you might be wondering whether the DuHeSin 240W USB-C Magnetic Adapter is one of those products that's a total piece of junk or a hidden gem, or perhaps somewhere in between. According to Amazon users, this particular accessory is indeed reliable and useful. It has a positive 4.3 out of 5 overall customer score based on over 250 reviews, with multiple reviews praising its charging speed. At least one user also appreciates the included loop to remove the adapter, calling it a clever bonus.
In addition to users, you can also find professional reviews singing the praises of the adapter. A senior editor for ZDNet goes as far as to call it their "favorite cheap gadget of all time" and, after testing several different models, finds that there are "no compromises in data transfer speed" when using the 24-pin accessory as a go-between with your computer and USB-C device. Not everyone is a fan of the adapter, however. Some users report that the magnetic connection is fairly weak.
On r/UsbCHardware, a Redditor also notes that using a third-party adapter may void the warranty of certain products you connect it to in the event of any damage caused, directly or indirectly, by the adapter. That damage can arise from a surge of static electricity, the poster notes, because the exposed pins of a magnetic connector are more vulnerable to static than an encased USB-C connector is. If you're someone who takes their warranties seriously and often hooks up expensive devices to your laptop, you'll certainly want to read up more on this potential issue.
The adapter comes in a few different models and other brands offer similar products
There are a few different versions of the DuHeSin 240W USB-C Magnetic Adapter, allowing you to better personalize your laptop setup and use a dongle that better suits your preferences. This includes a flat, minimalist piece that sticks to the side of your computer, as well as elbow, straight, and right-angle types. DuHeSin even makes versions of its adapter that have digital displays built right into them, allowing you to keep an eye on current voltage, amperage, and wattage, which can also provide insight into charging performance and issues.
These various takes on the same general magnetic USB-C adapter are all roughly the same price, though. A two-pack of the standard DuHeSin 240W USB-C Magnetic Adapter in any shape is currently $27.99, while the digital display variants are less than $2 more. Considering the generally positive reviews and the relatively low price, this makes the adapter one of the best cheap MacBook accessories you can currently find.
There are even cheaper adapters from other brands that serve the same purpose. For example, a 3-pack of the ZBF USB-C Magnetic Adapter costs $22.99. It currently only has two user reviews on Amazon, so it's very hard to know if this product is better, worse, or relatively the same as DuHeSin adapters. One of the things to consider when buying gadgets on Amazon is the reviews — and, when possible, reviews from outside of Amazon, as well — so not having much firsthand feedback to go on isn't ideal. The Magtame 24-pin 240W Magnetic USB-C Right Angle Adapter, however, has very similar specs to DuHeSin and the same 4.3 out of 5 average user score, based on over 1,100 ratings.