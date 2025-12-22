Why Was The Ferrari 812 GTS Discontinued?

The Ferrari 812 GTS has been dead for a minute now, having been officially discontinued back in the second quarter of 2024. The news of the car's demise came via financial paperwork coming out of Maranello for that period, although the writing had been on the wall for the V12 icon for years. The company actually stopped taking orders for the car in February 2022, but kept the factory lights on until 2024 to fulfill customer orders.

But why did Ferrari kill such a highly praised car? It all comes down to maximizing margins and maintaining its status as the most profitable luxury car brand. You see, the 812 platform has been around for about seven years now, which is practically a lifetime in the fast-moving automotive industry. Keeping an older model alive doesn't make much financial sense when you can release something new to reset the hype cycle. And that is exactly what Ferrari did.

Consequently, the 812 GTS was moved aside to make room for its successor, the Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider. The 12Cilindri made its debut in May 2024, around the exact same time 812 production officially ended. Basically, the 812 had to die so the new car could live.