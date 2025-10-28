The Most Profitable Luxury Car Brand Isn't Porsche Or BMW

The first reason why Ferrari is so profitable has to do with low production and high demand. Since Ferrari limits its production numbers to around 13,000 to 14,000 cars per year, it allows the company to sell every car at a premium. Special customizations through Ferrari's "Tailor Made" and "Atelier" programs allow customers to personalize their prancing horses even further. These programs can often add hundreds of thousands of dollars to a single car.

Ferrari is also one of those brands that rarely discounts any of their cars because it does not need to. According to a post on X by user @very_berry99, when asked about whether F1 drivers get discounts, Carlos Sainz, a Scuderia Ferrari F1 driver with an impressive car collection, said, "Actually no, Ferrari doesn't give discounts — not even to the drivers." The brand is known to care very much about who buys their cars in order to preserve exclusivity and profitability.

Because the logo itself is worth more than 15 billion dollars, Ferrari earns around 10% of its revenue through licensing, sponsorship, and merchandise. Many of its supercars also depreciate less compared to McLarens or other competitors, and this gives customers reassurance that they will not lose nearly as much money when it comes time to sell them. In some cases, with special Ferrari models, they might even earn money due to being great investment opportunities.