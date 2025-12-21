New Law Could Mean Increased Fines For Two-Wheel Drive Cars In Colorado

Heading to the mountains of Colorado this winter? If your car only has two-wheel drive, you have some extra work ahead. State transportation officials have put new traction and chain laws into effect along the I-70 corridor and other highways throughout the state. When CDOT activates the Traction and Chain Laws due to inclement weather, two-wheel drive cars traveling on those highways must have snow tires and a traction device.

The new statewide law was put in place earlier this year. It requires all cars traveling between Dotsero and Morrison from September through May to be all-wheel or four-wheel drive and to carry approved chains or traction devices. Two-wheel drive vehicles need both. To find out if yours qualifies, they've put together a handy guide on their website. And if you get caught without? Under CDOT's updated Passenger Vehicle Traction Law, drivers risk getting slapped with a moderate fine of $50 (plus a $17 surcharge).

To avoid getting charged, all 2WD drivers must have a traction device paired with winter, all-weather, or mud-and-snow tires with a minimum tread depth of 3/16 inch. All 4WD/AWD vehicles need snow tires, too, but if theirs fall outside those parameters, they can get away with tire chains or an approved alternative. During severe storms, every vehicle (regardless of tires or drivetrain) has to install chains or an accepted device before getting on the highway.