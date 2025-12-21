Yes, The US Has Lost Not One, But Six Nuclear Weapons

Nuclear weapons are the single-most destructive explosives humanity has created and deployed in warfare. Because of their destructive power that can wipe away whole cities, you'd think that the United States military would be careful not to misplace any, and for the most part, that's absolutely true. Still, there have been six instances over the years where accidents resulted in the loss of nuclear weapons that have yet to be recovered.

The U.S. calls these "Broken Arrow" incidents, but the term isn't limited to loss, as it also includes accidents. As of writing, the U.S. has had 32 Broken Arrow events, six of which involved the loss of nuclear ordnance that was never recovered, and that's just what the public knows about. A notable incident occurred in 1958, when one of the U.S' earliest jet bombers, a B-47, jettisoned a fully-armed Mk. 15 hydrogen bomb near Tybee Island, Georgia, following a mid-air collision. The military initially said it was all a simulation, but this wasn't true, and the bomb has never been recovered.

Incidents like the Tybee Bomb accident continued to pop up sporadically throughout the Cold War, as a variety of nuclear weapons found their way outside of the military's control. You likely have nothing to worry about, as there's a reason they can't be recovered, so a random diver isn't about to stumble across a ticking nuclear time bomb. Regardless, the losses are notable, and they represent six times in human history that people took control of nuclear weapons and lost them.