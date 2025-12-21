Looking For A Luxury Car? Consumer Reports Says Skip The European Brands

Whether you have a million dollars in the bank or lead a modest lifestyle, luxury cars have a certain appeal that's hard to deny. They turn heads in parking lots and on roads, are associated with celebrities and the ultra-rich, and allow drivers — and passengers, for that matter — to ride in style and utter comfort. Of course, there's a range of price points for luxury automobiles, with some brands like Acura offering great value, while others like Rolls-Royce ask sky-high prices justified by steep brand cachet. But cost-prohibitive cars aren't always a guarantee for better user experiences.

Savvy consumers will always do best to research the best luxury options available today, rather than shelling out money for prestige and image alone. Germany, Britain, Sweden, France, and Italy's carmakers vie for consumer dollars in the luxury segment, just as their American and Japanese counterparts do. But if you read Consumer Reports' quality rankings when researching new cars, you may be shocked to see that only one European brand makes the top 10 (BMW), with the remaining nine brands comprising Japanese, Korean, and American companies.

In a recent report, the website ranked European luxury car brands by reliability, with many scoring below a 50% threshold — reflecting their overall lower quality. High cumulative repair costs are a key reason Consumer Reports advises readers to reconsider European luxury vehicles.