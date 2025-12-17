Navy Investigation Shows Data Deleted After Crash That Hospitalized Five Sailors

The Navy's public reports have not matched the investigation obtained by Team 10, likely to protect the Navy SEALs. While the legal document mentions members from SEAL Team 1 being at the safety briefing, on the boat during the incident, and in follow-up interviews, the Navy publicly stated that no SEALs were involved at all — although they mentioned a Navy SEAL being injured in an earlier statement. When Team 10 reached out about this discrepancy, a Naval Special Warfare Command spokesperson, Captain Jodie Cornell, told them that no SEALS were involved at all. "SEALs are gonna cover their butts. Probably the hardest community in the world to do an investigation on. You know, it's closed. It's a closed community. They're not opening it up," said former SEAL Jake Zweig.

The official investigation that wasn't released states that the sailor steering the boat was largely to blame for the crash, despite receiving a light punishment. During the Navy's investigation, he admitted to being motion sick, drowsy, and rushing to get back to shore at a "dangerously high rate of speed." He was also not wearing the night-vision goggles required for the mission, reducing his visibility. Everyone involved, including the SEAL, denied deleting the GPS track lines. Team 10 asked the Navy if it had figured out who deleted the information, but Cornell only said that the incident prompted them to change procedures and policies to make training safer. At least this crash had no fatalities — there are many Navy ship accidents outside of combat.